Richmond Flying Mummies Welcome Hollywood Stars, the Mayor of Uranus , and Entertainment Expert to Ownership Group

Published on March 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







Richmond, IN - The Richmond Flying Mummies, the Northwoods League's new summer collegiate baseball team set to take the field in their inaugural 2026 season at historic Don McBride Stadium, today announced the addition of four prominent figures to its ownership group: actor Jon Heder and his wife Kristen, actor Efren Ramirez, Louie Keen, Mayor of Uranus, and realtor and entertainment manager Karla Merklein.

This star-studded expansion brings a unique blend of Hollywood charisma, small-town Americana flair, and business expertise to the Flying Mummies organization as it prepares to "resurrect the thrill" of baseball under the lights in Richmond.

Jon Heder, best known for his iconic role as Napoleon Dynamite, and Efren Ramirez, who portrayed Pedro in the same beloved film, join the group with a shared passion for community, entertainment, and creating memorable fan experiences. Their involvement builds on the team's existing ties to the *Napoleon Dynamite* legacy with current owner Jon Gries and promises to infuse games with fun, viral moments, and fan engagement that extend far beyond the diamond.

Louie Keen, the colorful and larger-than-life Mayor of Uranus, Missouri- a Route 66 landmark known for its humorous attractions and fudge factory- adds a dose of quirky Midwestern personality to the ownership. As a longtime promoter of fun, community spirit, and roadside Americana, Louie is eager to help bring "wrapped-in-fun" energy to Richmond's baseball scene. Louie also owns the Uranus Fudge Factories in Richmond and Anderson, Indiana.

Karla Merklein, an accomplished realtor and entertainment manager with deep roots in Southern California, brings strategic business insight and entertainment industry connections. Her expertise in property and talent management will support the team's growth and community impact initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon, Kristen, Efren, Louie, and Karla to the Richmond Flying Mummies family," said Team President Matt Bomberg. "Their diverse backgrounds- from blockbuster films to iconic small-town leadership and entertainment business acumen- perfectly align with our vision of creating a fun, family-friendly experience that celebrates Richmond's unique history while drawing fans from across the region and beyond. This group will help us build something truly special starting in May 2026."

The Richmond Flying Mummies, named in honor of the city's Egyptian mummies exhibit and the Wright Brothers' aviation ties to the area, are gearing up for their debut season in the Northwoods League. Season packages, merchandise, and other information on the team is available at mummiesbaseball.com.







Northwoods League Stories from March 10, 2026

Richmond Flying Mummies Welcome Hollywood Stars, the Mayor of Uranus , and Entertainment Expert to Ownership Group - Richmond Flying Mummies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.