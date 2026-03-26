Bucks Host Family Informational Night at the Other Place - University Ave. Scheduled for March 30

Published on March 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks are looking for Host Families for the 2026 season. A casual informational get-together will be held on Monday, March 30 at The Other Place on University Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the Bucks Host Family program is invited to attend. Bucks Front Office members along with current Host Families will be on hand to answer questions while enjoying some OP pizza and a beverage courtesy of the Bucks.

The Bucks are a summer-collegiate baseball team who recruit college players from all over the United States to form their 35-man roster every year. These players call the Cedar Valley home from late-May until mid-August. Bucks players become part of the community during these months, representing the Cedar Valley by playing 70 games over 76 days. The Bucks provide players with housing through the Bucks Host Family Program. Host Families are made up of individuals and families in and around the Cedar Valley who give each player a place to call home during the season. Host Families receive numerous benefits including season tickets, year-round invite-only events, souvenir shop discounts, the ability to have their children be Bat Boys and Bat Girls during Bucks games, and more.

Host Families are an integral part of the success of the Northwoods League. Having players become a part of a local family helps these young men have some sense of normalcy in a new city as they pursue their baseball dreams. The Bucks have had 23 former players play for a Major League Baseball team and the Host Family Program creates a long-term friendship between the Host Family, the player, and the player's parents.

Families or individuals interested in housing a Bucks player can stop by The Other Place (4214 University Avenue, Cedar Falls) on March 30, by calling general manager Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 x4, or e-mailing corbin@waterloobucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from March 26, 2026

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