Bucks to Host Job Fairs on May 8 & 9

Published on April 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will be holding Job Fairs for summer game-day positions on Friday, May 8 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Bucks offer individuals the opportunity to make some extra money during the summer months while working in a fun-filled atmosphere.

The Bucks are looking to fill positions in the following areas:

Camera Operator

Concessions

Cooks

Register Operators

Runners

Press Box Staff

Music Coordinator - Fill-In

Official Scorer - Fill-In

Pitch Clock Operator - Fill-In

Scoreboard Operator - Fill-In

Trackman - Fill-In

Stadium Cleaning Crew

Ushers

Riverfront Stadium will be the site of the Job Fairs. The stadium address is 850 Park Road in Waterloo.

The Bucks are looking for people who are dependable, hardworking, and enthusiastic about pleasing our fans. Applications will be available for you to complete and staff members will be on hand to answer questions and perform interviews.

The Waterloo Bucks are a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to diversity. All prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age (14 years of age allowed to work on the Stadium Cleaning Crew).

If you are unable to attend the Job Fairs, you may fill out an application in the Bucks' Office during normal business hours, download the application from the Bucks' web site and mail it in, or fill out the online application at waterloobucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from April 30, 2026

Bucks to Host Job Fairs on May 8 & 9 - Waterloo Bucks

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