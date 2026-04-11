Davitt Makes MLB Debut with White Sox

Published on April 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, IA - Former Waterloo Bucks right-handed pitcher Duncan Davitt was called up to the majors by the Chicago White Sox on Thursday and made his major league debut Friday evening against the Kansas City Royals. Davitt joins St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy and Detroit Tigers infielder Zach McKinstry as active major leaguers, along with Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher A.J. Puk, who is currently on the 60-day injured list. Davitt becomes the 24th former Buck to play Major League Baseball.

A product of the University of Iowa, Davitt played for the Bucks in 2020 and 2021 where the hurler compiled a 7-3 record with a 3.45 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 19 games. Originally from Indianola, Iowa, Davitt played in the 2021 NWL Major League Dreams Showcase. Davitt was taken in the 18th round with the 554th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Prior to his call-up by the White Sox, Davitt was playing Triple-A ball with the Charlotte Knights in the International League. This season for Charlotte, Davitt compiled a 0-1 record with a 7.88 ERA and 11 strikeouts in eight innings pitched.







Northwoods League Stories from April 11, 2026

Davitt Makes MLB Debut with White Sox - Waterloo Bucks

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