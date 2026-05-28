Mautz Makes MLB Debut with Cardinals
Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, IA - Former Waterloo Bucks left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz was called up to the majors by the St. Louis Cardinals on May 24 and made his major league debut this past Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mautz becomes the 25th former Buck to play Major League Baseball.
Mautz played for the Bucks in 2021. A product of the University of San Diego, Mautz tallied a 2.08 ERA with 29 strikeouts and three saves in his season with Waterloo. Originally from San Diego, California, Mautz was selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in the 2nd round with the 59th pick by St. Louis. Prior to being called up by the Cardinals, Mautz was with the Memphis Redbirds (Triple A) in the International League.
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