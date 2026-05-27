Loggers Dominate in 19-6 Win over Huskies

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La. Crosse Wisc. - The La Crosse Loggers move to 2-0 after a dominating the Duluth Huskies in front of a crowd of 2,552, capping off a 19-6 victory against their regional rivals.

The Huskies struck first again tonight putting up a run in the top of the first behind a pair of two-out hits against starter Cody Kiemele (Grand Canyon) in his Loggers debut. The Lumberman answered back right away, as Ethan Clauss (LSU) got on base for the first of many times, swiping a bag and tying the score going into the second frame.

Duluth retook the lead in the top of the second, and held it until the bottom of the third where the Chris Calico (UW-La Crosse) tripled off the Huskies starter to spark a rally. The Loggers would go on to bat around, walking 5 times, capitalizing on errors, and being aggressive on the base paths putting up 6 runs in the bottom of the frame. The Loggers would hold on to the lead for the rest of the game, adding multiple runs in each of the next 3 innings.

Several new additions to the team impressed in their debuts, including Max Burt (Iowa) who got on base 4 times including an extra base hit. Ryan Bevington (Texas Tech) made his name known with his appearance in relief. The flamethrower gave 3 solid innings of scoreless ball, striking out 4 and only allowing 1 hit. To close out the 9th Tanner Thomas (Louisville) struck out his first batter in his 1-2-3 inning of work.

Amongst the strong debuts, Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon), Eli Small (Florida Atlantic), and Ethan Clauss (LSU) all had multi hit-games. Clauss stole the show as he got on base all 6 times as well as swiping 3 bags in the process.

The Loggers look to host the Thunder Bay Border Cats tomorrow night and keep the offensive output going. AJ Curtis (UW-La Crosse) is set to start the game for the Logs. Gates will open at 5:30 as the two will face off at 6:35.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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