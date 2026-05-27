Mummies Break out Early, Rout Chinooks Behind First-Inning Score Fest in 11-6 Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies broke through for their first-ever franchise win on Tuesday night, jumping all over the Lakeshore Chinooks early and never letting off the gas in an 11-6 victory.

The Mummies came out swinging, stacking crooked numbers in the opening frames with a five-run first inning, with big plays from Prince DeBoskie, Braeden Becker, Cal Schembra, and Landen Fry. They followed this with two more in the second and another in the third to seize an early 8-0 stranglehold. The offensive attack was relentless, working deep counts, capitalizing on free passes, and delivering timely base hits to consistently put pressure on the Chinooks' pitching staff.

Lakeshore's bullpen was forced into action early and struggled to find rhythm as Richmond kept the line moving. Chinooks starting pitcher Cael Turner didn't last beyond the first inning on the mound, with Mason Lizarraga taking over in the second. Even when the Chinooks briefly stabilized things in the middle innings, the damage from the early onslaught had already put them in a deep hole.

The Chinooks did manage to chip away at the Mummies' lead, scratching across two runs in the fifth before mounting their most significant push in the seventh, when they strung together a four-run inning to briefly swing momentum. But each time Lakeshore threatened to climb back into striking distance, the Mummies answered just enough to keep the game stowed away in their favor.

Richmond's offense finished with 11 runs on 10 hits while drawing multiple walks and forcing defensive miscues, turning routine innings into extended jams for the Chinooks. The pitching staff weathered a few late rallies but largely held firm after the early cushion was built.

With the win, the Flying Mummies move to 1-1 on the season after dropping their inaugural matchup, while the Chinooks fall to 1-1.

Richmond now hits the road to face the undefeated Battle Creek Battle Jacks, the only 2-0 club in the Great Lakes East Division, in an early-season measuring-stick series against a team riding momentum out of the gate.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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