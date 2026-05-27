More Than a Dance: How Janet Rohde Found Her Groove at the Ballpark

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







If you've ever felt the energy spike at a Larks game, you've likely seen the Touchmark Larkettes in action. They are the heart and soul of our "FUN Done Differently" spirit, proving every night that age is just a number when it comes to being experience-obsessed. This season, we're shining a spotlight on a true ballpark icon: Janet Rohde.

Originally from just north of Chicago, Janet's journey eventually took her to the neon lights of Las Vegas. But family is what finally brought her to Bismarck. She moved here to be closer to her daughter, her two granddaughters, and her five great-granddaughters-who now get the bragging rights of having a pro dancer in the family!

At Touchmark, Janet found more than just a home; she found a community. "I've made so many friends here," she says, reflecting on the connections that keep her active and inspired. But it was her decision to join the Larkettes four years ago that truly put her in the center of our flock.

This July, Janet will celebrate her 90th birthday, and we can't think of a better way to mark the milestone than right here at the ballpark. When Janet takes the field, she isn't just performing a routine; she's radiating the kind of positive energy that defines our mission.

For Janet, being a Larkette is about:

The Thrill of the Performance: Feeling the roar of thousands of fans as she and her teammates bring their "A-game" to the grass.

Staying Active: Showing us all that "staying young" is a choice you make every time you pick up the pom-poms.

Transformational Experiences: Proving that you're never too old to try something new, take a risk, and be part of the show.

We often say our vision is "Happy people making people happy," and Janet is the living embodiment of that. Through our partnership with Touchmark, we've seen how the Larkettes bridge the gap between generations. When you see Janet dancing, you aren't just watching entertainment-you're watching a masterclass in joy.

Janet has become a vital part of our Larks family. She reminds us that the ballpark is a place where memories aren't just made by the kids in the stands, but by the legends on the field.

Next time you're at the game, keep an eye out for Janet. She'll be the one with the biggest smile, the sharpest moves, and the spirit that reminds us all why we love this game.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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