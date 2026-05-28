Growlers Win Thriller, Walk-Off Chinooks

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (2-1) walked-off the Lakeshore Chinooks (1-2) in an 11-inning, back and forth thriller Wednesday night.

Extra innings would prove chaos, with Lakeshore scoring three runs in the top of the tenth taking a 7-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Growlers would score two and put runners at first and second with nobody out. Connor Walsh would shoot a ball into right field, with Brody Houseman coming around to score. Hutson Chance, who was on first, would test the arm of right-fielder Logan Schill who would gun Chance out at the plate, sending the game to the 11th. Placed runner Bubba Heidler would steal third on the first pitch, and come around to score on a Dylan Harer sacrifice fly. Other than that, Preston Cosby would throw a clean 1-2-3 inning.

The bottom of the 11th inning saw Carson Hintz lay down a sacrifice bunt before Phillip Thigpen would tie the game on an RBI single with the infield in. Case Sullivan would single and Joshua Algarin would reach on a fielders choice, putting runners on the corners with two outs. With a new man at the plate, Algarin would step off first, and watch a pickoff attempt whiz by hid head, heading towards the fence. Thigpen would waltz home from third, and the Growlers would walk it off. The game-losing error was the sixth error by the Chinooks, and ninth overall in the game.

"We know we're good ballplayers, we know we're a good club. We know we're better than whoever steps on the field with us and just trusting that and letting your training do the work makes a huge difference," Joshua Algarin said postgame.

Algarin anchored the top of the Growler order, going 4-6 with a walk, while scoring two runs and driving in one. Further down in the order, Phillip Thigpen went 1-5 but brought in the winning run with his only RBI of the night.

"With the guys I'm playing with, I've got a lot of confidence in these guys. I just met them like two days ago and the way they play, the ability to show up every inning, I'm happy to play with them everyday," Phillip Thigpen said following the win.

On the pitching side, Kalamazoo was led by Kyle O'Hearn who started with seven innings of two run ball. The 11th inning was thrown by Preston Cosby who picked up a 1-2-3 inning of work while striking one out.

The Growlers and Chinooks will face off again Thursday night at "Bark in the Park Night" at Honor Credit Union Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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