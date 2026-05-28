Stingers Shut out Hot Tots, Take Home Opener
Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - Gannon Reidinger grew up a Stingers fan in Montevideo, Minnesota, less than an hour away from Bill Taunton Stadium.
Wednesday night, he delivered a storybook start to his time in a Stinger uniform, throwing seven shutdown innings to lead Willmar (1-2) to a 1-0 win over the Minot Hot Tots (1-2).
Reidinger (1-0) worked an efficient quality start, allowing just one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts on his way to being named the Les Schwab Player of the Game. He handed the ball over to Parker Barraza, who also made his Stingers debut and recorded the save (1) after going two innings and allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.
The Stingers struck early, plating their one and only run in the bottom of the first inning.
Kyle Panganiban reached base on a fielder's choice and stole second before coming home on an RBI single to center field by Taggert Cameron. The two-way player went 1-for-2, also reaching base via a walk, one night after recording four scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
Willmar's defense also played a crucial role in maintaining the shutout. Ian McCubbin saved the Stingers lead in the top of the sixth when he nabbed Nick Kaelin at the plate on a line drive throw for an inning-ending double play after Kellan Burke flew out.
The victory gives Willmar manager Freddy Smith his first win of the season and 144th in the regular season as the Stingers manager.
Willmar will look to sweep the series against Minot tomorrow night and move to .500 on Stingers Baseball Cap Night. The first 150 fans will receive a hat courtesy of Heritage Bank and Pioneer Heritage Insurance. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
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