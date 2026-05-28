Woodchucks Take Down Reigning Champions on the Road

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







ASHWAUBENON, WI - Wausau took down the defending Northwoods League Champions on Wednesday night in their own backyard, knocking off the Green Bay Rockers, 9-1 in the two teams' first meeting of 2026.

Wausau was led by a phenomenal start from Carter White (Eastern Michigan), who pitched 5 innings, striking out a career-high eight hitters and allowing just one hit. The left-handed pitcher, in his second season with Wausau, had a perfect game going into the fifth inning. Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) hit the first Woodchuck home run of the season, finishing 2-5 with 3 RBIs.

Andrew Ramos (San Jacinto CC), Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State), and Caleb Karll (Montevallo) also had multi-hit days, and McLaughlin scored three runs. Wausau's bullpen was also effective, as Dan Cercello (San Jacinto CC) dealt three innings, only allowing one earned run, and Reece Clapp (Illinois State) retired the side in order in the ninth.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau struck first in Ashwaubenon. After the first two baserunners reached, and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) recorded an RBI on a groundout that brought the first run home. Wausau then extended its lead by executing a double steal, which scored Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State) from third.

Wausau found similar success in the second. Once again, the first two hitters reached base, and Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) earned his first RBI of the season on a fielder's choice. The next batter, Andrew Ramos (San Jacinto CC), dug out an infield single, which brought home another run, and made it 4-0.

The Woodchucks would not score again until the seventh. With the bases loaded, Caleb Danzeisen (Arizona) hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the fifth run of the evening, and another double steal resulted in McLaughlin swiping home for the second time. Trey Purser (College of Southern Idaho/Colorado Mesa) also delivered a key pinch hit in the frame, driving in another run to make it 7-0.

After Green Bay broke Wausau's shutout bid in the eighth, the Woodchucks put the final nail in the coffin in the ninth thanks to Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas). The infielder launched the first home run of Wausau's season in the ninth, over the short porch in right field.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The win means it's now the second time that the Woodchucks have defeated the Rockers in their first home game following the season in which Green Bay won the Northwoods League title. The Woodchucks also did it two years ago, when they downed the Rockers 7-5 on May 28, 2024, after Green Bay won the 2023 Northwoods League title.

Wausau has won two out of its first three road games for the third time in the last four years.

The Woodchucks have already scored multiple runs in five different innings this season, including four tonight.

Only four of the nine Wausau runs tonight were driven in by hits.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks move to 2-1, and now move up into a four way tie for first place in the Great Lakes West first half standings. They are now even with Fond du Lac, Madison and Green Bay. Wausau can now finally look ahead to their 2026 home opener, which is tomorrow, May 28, as the team hosts the Green Bay Rockers in search of its first series sweep of the season.

Catch the first game of the Chucks home slate! The first 500 fans 18+ will receive a free hat courtesy of the Wisconsin Lottery! Fans can purchase tickets exclusively online for every Woodchucks game at Athletic Park in 2026 at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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