Nathan Nance Jr. Named Northwoods Player of the Night

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - Badlands Big Sticks outfielder Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC) was named the Northwoods League Player of the Night last night for his heroic 5-RBI performance against the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday night.

Nance posted a 2-4 effort in the wild 11 inning affair that saw the Big Sticks emerge victorious 13-12, and Nance was the reason why the game was able to continue. After an RBI single in the 4th and a sacrifice fly that plated one in the 8th, Nance came up with two outs and two men on in the 9th inning. Nance took the first pitch he saw and drove it over the outfield wall in left field, driving home his 3rd, 4th, and 5th RBIs of the night to give the Big Sticks the lead in the 9th and complete the 5-run comeback.

Nance and the Big Sticks are set for more action with a contest against St. Cloud on Wednesday night. First pitch in Dickinson is slated for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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