Nathan Nance Jr. Named Northwoods Player of the Night
Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - Badlands Big Sticks outfielder Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC) was named the Northwoods League Player of the Night last night for his heroic 5-RBI performance against the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday night.
Nance posted a 2-4 effort in the wild 11 inning affair that saw the Big Sticks emerge victorious 13-12, and Nance was the reason why the game was able to continue. After an RBI single in the 4th and a sacrifice fly that plated one in the 8th, Nance came up with two outs and two men on in the 9th inning. Nance took the first pitch he saw and drove it over the outfield wall in left field, driving home his 3rd, 4th, and 5th RBIs of the night to give the Big Sticks the lead in the 9th and complete the 5-run comeback.
Nance and the Big Sticks are set for more action with a contest against St. Cloud on Wednesday night. First pitch in Dickinson is slated for 6:35 p.m. MST.
Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Flying Mummies Travel to Battle Creek Wednesday for First of Two Games against the Battle Jacks - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Former Growler Tanner Andrews Makes MLB Debut - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Set for Home Opener against Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Nathan Nance Jr. Named Northwoods Player of the Night - Badlands Big Sticks
- More Than a Dance: How Janet Rohde Found Her Groove at the Ballpark - Bismarck Larks
- Lark's Offense Explodes for 18 Runs, to Topple Rox, 18-8 - Bismarck Larks
- Mummies Break out Early, Rout Chinooks Behind First-Inning Score Fest in 11-6 Win - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rockers Sweep Rafters to Improve to 2-0 on the Young Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Loggers Dominate in 19-6 Win over Huskies - La Crosse Loggers
- Rivets Struggle in Middle Innings and Fall to Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- Big Sticks Outpace Minot in Wild Game to Split Opening Series - Badlands Big Sticks
- Dock Spiders Roll Past the Express - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Offensive Explosion Leads Kingfish to First Win of 2026 Season - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rox Split with Larks to Begin Season - St. Cloud Rox
- Rain Delay Ends Express Rally Hopes in 7-3 Loss to Dock Spiders - Eau Claire Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Badlands Big Sticks Stories
- Nathan Nance Jr. Named Northwoods Player of the Night
- Big Sticks Outpace Minot in Wild Game to Split Opening Series
- Big Sticks Drop Tight Affair in Minot on Opening Day
- 2026 Badlands Big Sticks Schedule Released
- Moses Molina Named 2026 Badlands Big Sticks Field Manager