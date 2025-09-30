Moses Molina Named 2026 Badlands Big Sticks Field Manager

September 30, 2025

DICKINSON, ND - Moses Molina has been named the Field Manager for the Badlands Big Sticks for the 2026 season. Prior to taking the helm, he served the last three summers in the Texas Collegiate League as an Assistant Coach. During that time, he coached two summers with the Seguin River Monsters and most recently with the Victoria Generals. He has coached in two of the last three Texas Collegiate League championship games.

While with the River Monsters, he helped guide them to their first playoff appearance and TCL championship in franchise history. In addition, he served as an Assistant Coach in the TCL All Star Game in 2024. This past summer, Molina helped the Generals clinch the Texas Division of the TCL for both the first and second half of the season. The Generals also won their first round playoff games, led the league in stolen bases, walks offensively, and tied a TCL record for best starts in league history. Molina's responsibilities the last three years have included coaching the bases, working with position players offensively and defensively, placing uncommitted players, and most importantly recruiting.

"Coach Molina came highly recommended by 2025 Field Manager Kelby Coburn," stated Big Sticks General Manager Jason Watson. "He is a baseball guy and has a lot of connections with some great college programs from his years of coaching summer baseball. He will be a great addition to our organization leading the Big Sticks in 2026."

When not in-season, Coach Molina is a Business Teacher at Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Texas. He has over 12 years of successful coaching experience that ranges from the Select/Showcase, High School, and College Summer Ball levels. Those roles have included being a Director, Head Baseball Coach, and Assistant Baseball Coach.

Molina played college baseball at Otero Junior College in Colorado in 2011 and 2012. The team was nationally ranked at various times, and played for a Region 9 Championship during the 2011 season. He is an alumni of Otero Junior College (AA), Sam Houston State University (BBA), and Texas A&M University-Kingsville (MBA).

"We as a staff are going to work hard to bring the Big Sticks organization and city of Dickinson a product they can continue to be proud of," stated Molina. "I can't wait to get to Dickinson and get the 2026 season going! GO BIG STICKS!"

The Badlands Big Sticks are coming off one of the best seasons in program history and look to continue their success in 2026. Coach Molina is actively searching for assistant coaches as well as recruiting the roster for the 2026 season.







