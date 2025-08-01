Badlands Sweep the Bismarck Larks 5-3 and Own the Season Series 11-1

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks (37-23) came into last night's game looking to beat the Bismarck Larks (18-44) one final time in the season.

Getting the call on the bump for Badlands was sophomore right-hander Collin Maloney (Arkansas State), who went three innings posting a 6.98 ERA, with 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.

The Larks took control of the game early, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd thanks to a 3-RBI triple from Ethan Crawford.

The Big Sticks answered in the top of the 4th with an RBI walk from Jacob Dilley (UNC-Greensboro), which brought Jonas Salk (University of Portland) into score along with an RBI single from Justin Flannery (Menlo College) to cut into the Larks' lead, trailing 3-2.

On the diamond for Bismarck was Eli Snelson, who put together six innings of work, logging a 5.54 ERA, with 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB.

Badlands added a run at the top of the 6th with an RBI triple from Thomas Maher (UC San Diego) to tie the game 3-3.

The Big Sticks would tally another run at the top of the 7th with an RBI walk from Jonas Salk (University of Portland) to take a 4-3 lead.

Badlands secured an insurance run at the top of the 8th with an RBI groundout from Maddox Macdonald (Penn State University) as the Big Sticks would hold onto a 5-3 win.

Badlands will now welcome the St. Cloud Rox (41-18) for the first game of a two-game series, with first pitch tonight set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







