Big Sticks Make It Ten in a Row against the Bismarck Larks in a 6-5 Win

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks scored the first run of the game on a throwing error in the bottom of the 1st after a leadoff double by Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist) and a base hit by Maddox McDonald (Penn St).

Connor Sackett (Butler) with a sac fly RBI to make it 2-0 in the 1st. Sackett had another sac fly RBI in the 3rd inning to make it 3-0 through three innings.

Larks scored their first run of the game on a RBI single to make it 3-1. In the bottom of the 5th, Badlands added three more in the inning off a double steal that scored the first run of the inning.

Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga) ripped an RBI double and later stole 3rd base and scored on the second throwing error of the night to make it 6-1.

Bismarck added three runs of their own in the top of the 6th off a dropped ball that was an error, a bases loaded walk, and a RBI fielder's choice to make it 6-4.

Bismarck added a solo home run in the top of the 9th inning to cut the Badlands lead to a run, but ultimately the Larks couldn't tie up the game and lost by a run.

Elijah Reeves (Benedictine College) started tonight for Badlands in his debut tossing 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, and 3 K. Garrett Mcguigan (Golden West CC) also made his debut tonight going 2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, and 4 K.

Badlands used a total of six pitchers tonight, and Seth Broadwell picked up his 3rd save of the summer and his second straight against the Larks.

Offensively, McDonald was super productive tonight getting on base in all five of his PA with three walks and two hits. Shinkle, Jonas Salk (University of Portland), and Parker Winghart (Martin Luther College) all had multi-hit games tonight as well.

Badlands will now travel for a one-game series in Bismarck with a chance to win 11 in a row against them, with first pitch set for 5:35 PM MST.







