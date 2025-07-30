Bakersfield to the Northwoods: How a Summer in Eau Claire Turned Teammates into Brothers

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







When Adam Salazar learned he was heading to Eau Claire for the summer, he wasn't entirely sure what to expect. Fresh off his first season at Cal State Bakersfield, Salazar had never played this far from home, let alone for a 72-game season full of arduous travel days.

But what he did know, and what made all the difference, was that he wouldn't be doing it alone.

"I couldn't imagine coming out here living alone without a teammate or someone I knew," Salazar said. "It's much easier coming out here with someone you already know, you're already comfortable with."

That someone was Nick Mascaro, an upperclassman and fellow Roadrunner who joined Salazar on the Express this summer. The two were paired by their college coach to the same Northwoods League team and ended up with the same host family. What began as a smart logistical move grew into a deep and personal bond built over hundreds of innings, long bus rides, shared dinners and late nights watching YouTube after games.

"He's just turned into my brother, pretty much, for the summer," Salazar said. "That guy's been around me for a while now, all last year, and he's a good leader, he's older than me, he's been around college longer than me, so he's been good to look up to."

Mascaro, who arrived in Eau Claire with more experience under his belt and one last year of eligibility to prepare for, echoed the sentiment.

"When I found out that him and I were basically going to be doing everything together, it took a lot of weight off my shoulders," he said. "We're staying together, we're traveling together, doing all sorts of things together."

The partnership came at a crucial point for both players, though in different ways. For Salazar, summer ball represented a chance to find freedom in a sport that often feels so pressure-packed during the college season.

"At the college level, the games are more tense," he said. "Out here, it's really just playing in front of fans, like a minor league experience, kind of. I think some adjustments I made are just being more free and just being in the moment playing."

Mascaro, on the other hand, has spent the summer racking up at-bats and rediscovering his joy for the game.

"I was expecting it to be a grind...and it has been," he said. "But it's been a lot more fun than I anticipated, as well. I kind of found my joy in playing the game again out here."

They both credit the environment - the fans, the coaches and especially the Shobas, their host family - for creating such a great opportunity to grow and compete.

"Shout out the Shobas," Mascaro said. "They cook for us, they do a lot for us, so we're well taken care of."

When they weren't on the field or recovering at home, the duo kept things mellow. They joked about being homebodies, opting for quiet nights and an occasional cornhole tournament. But the duo never stopped learning from each other.

Salazar praised Mascaro's size and approach at the plate, saying he has tried to soak up as much knowledge from his teammate as possible.

"His strength and size, he's a unit," Salazar said when asked which trait of Mascaro's he admires most. "I take a lot of his perspectives about hitting. He's a great hitter, a great player. You can learn a lot from him."

For Mascaro, it was Salazar's motor and grit that he admired.

"The competitiveness, I mean that guy flies around. He leaves it all on the field every single time he steps onto it," he said. "f I can model that a little bit, I think I'll be a lot more successful."

As both players prepare to return to campus, they will do so with more experience, a lot more at-bats in the stat column and a stronger bond than ever.

"We definitely got closer being out here together," Salazar said. "Being together everyday, sleeping across the hallway. He's a good role model, and he's a good guy. I love him."

As the duo returns to Bakersfield after a successful season in Eau Claire, they will forever look back on the time they spent together and the opportunity to play summer ball fondly.

"We're both very excited to get back to the coaching staff at Bakersfield," Mascaro said. "And to the coaches and people of Eau Claire, it's been an awesome experience for both of us, and I speak for both of us when we say we've really enjoyed our time here."







Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.