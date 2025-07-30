Woodchucks Fall to Rockers in Tight Contest

ASHWAUBENON, WI- After Wausau held on for a tight win against Green Bay last night, the Woodchucks looked to steal a second consecutive game at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday night, but ultimately fell short.

Down three in the top of the ninth, Wausau fought until the final out, putting the tying run on base to try to spark a comeback. However, they could not take advantage, as the Rockers held on for a 5-2 win to secure their second win at home against the Woodchucks this summer.

It's only the third time this season that Wausau has been held to two runs or less in a game, and only the second time in a nine-inning contest. Despite that, Wausau still became the first team in the Northwoods League to score 500 total runs this season on Wednesday night.

The game was back and forth throughout, and Wausau used two big innings to generate the offense they needed to pick up their second consecutive road win, and their sixth win away from home in the second half. The Woodchucks have now won nine of their last 11 games.

For the second straight night, the hosts were the first to get on the scoreboard, but Wausau answered back. Green Bay scored their first run of the game in the second inning, but Wausau evened the score in the top of the third, when Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) hustled out an infield single and earned an RBI.

The game would sway back and forth again, as Green Bay scored another run in the bottom of the third to take the lead back. But Wausau would tie the game at 2-2 in the fifth, when Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) started the frame with a leadoff double, and later scored on a delayed steal home. Schlotterback has now scored 62 runs this summer, one of only two Northwoods League players to reach that number in 2025.

Green Bay, however, would score three runs in the bottom of the fifth, the only time in the game where either team scored multiple runs in a frame. The Rockers would hold onto that lead for the rest of the night, fending off multiple rallies from Wausau in the late stages to secure the win.

The Woodchucks' bullpen helped Wausau stay within striking distance late. Connor Hill (College of Central Florida/St. John's River State) had his best appearance on the mound this season, going 2.1 innings and striking out four hitters, while allowing no runs and just one hit. Hill has only allowed an earned run in two of his seven relief appearances this summer, and none since July 18.

Tyler Fredrick (Carroll) also made his first appearance in relief for Wausau. The freshman tossed a scoreless frame in the eighth, striking out a hitter and working out of a bases loaded jam.

In addition, Noah Malone reached base for the 40th consecutive game in tonight's defeat- the second player in Woodchucks history to extend an on-base streak that far. Only five games separate him from tying the franchise's on-base streak record, set by Steele Walker in 2016. It would be the second time a Steele Walker record in Wausau was matched, as Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) tied his 23-game hit streak record in late June.

Wausau drops to 39-20 on the season, and they are now 16-15 on the road. The Woodchucks are now 18-6 in the second half, and with Madison's win on Wednesday night, they now lead the Mallards by one game with ten games remaining in the regular season. Wausau also holds a one game lead in the overall standings over Green Bay, which means in the playoffs started today, Wausau would hold home field advantage in the divisional series.

The Woodchucks finished their five-game road trip with a 2-3 record and will return back to Wausau to begin a three-game homestand, their biggest stretch of games in the 2025 season. That begins tomorrow when they welcome Green Bay to Athletic Park to continue their four-game series against the Rockers.

Green Bay is the only team to hold a winning record against Wausau at Athletic Park this season, having won three of their previous four meetings at the venue. The Rockers are also the last team to defeat Wausau at home when they beat the Woodchucks 5-4 back on June 28 at the end of the first half.

Tomorrow night is Ode to Pickleball night at Athletic Park, and there will be a pickleball paddle giveaway presented by Festival Foods! The first 500 fans through the gate will receive the free Woodchucks-themed pickleball paddle, so be sure to come early and score this awesome giveaway! Fans can purchase their tickets to remaining Woodchucks games by visiting woodchucks.com.







