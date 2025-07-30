Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (35-22) broke a late tie and took down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (19-41) 9-7 on Tuesday night to secure their sixth straight victory.

Madden Ocko (Fordham University) gave Wisconsin Rapids a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first. In the bottom half, Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) tied things up on a groundout, and Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) crossed the plate on an error. Will Johannes (University of Illinois) put the exclamation point on the inning with a three-run blast to left, putting the Mallards up 6-1.

The Rafters weren't quiet for long. After pushing one run across in the second, Kerim Orucevic (UC San Diego) delivered a clutch two-run double to make it a 6-4 ballgame. But the Mallards answered right back in the bottom half, as Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) scored on an error to give Madison some breathing room at 7-4.

After scoring a run in the top of the third, the Rafters drew even in the fourth. Landon Gaz (UC Irvine) hit a two-run single to even the game at seven. The Wisconsin Rapids bullpen got into a groove, shutting down the Mallards through the middle innings.

The score remained tied at seven until the eighth inning. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) drew a bases loaded walk to give Madison an 8-7 lead. Then, Kosciusko scored on an error to give the Mallards some insurance, building the lead to two runs.

Chayce Osterhaus (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse) shut the door in the ninth and earned the win for the Mallards with three shutout innings of relief. Landon Dessart (Madison College) was charged with the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Mallards and Rafters will wrap up their two-game series on Wednesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







