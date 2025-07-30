Kenosha's Offense Quiet in Season Jeopardizing Loss to Rivets

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCKFORD, IL - The Kingfish mustered just four hits and a lone one through the first six innings in loss to the Rivets in the opening game of this home and home set.

It was a pitchers duel between Kenosha's Travis Maxwell and Rockford's Andrew Alberts. Maxwell held the Rivets hitless through three frames, but it was Rockford striking first in the 4th. After a leadoff walk and Collin Mowry double, Drew Girtz brought home the first run on a sac-fly.

The Rivets added two more an inning later against Maxwell, who began to falter down the stretch in the sweltering heat. Cooper Hinson drove in a run on an RBI-groundout, which was followed by a Jackson Forbes RBI-single to make it 3-0 Rockford.

Alberts was outstanding for the Rivets. He threw six and a third innings, allowing just one inherited run and two hits along the way.

Rockford added one more run in the bottom of the 6th after an error from Ethan Hindle at third put the leadoff man on. The final line for Maxwell was six innings, four hits, four runs, three earned, three walks and two strikeouts.

Kenosha began the comeback effort in the 7th. After Alberts reached the 100 pitch mark and was relieved by Lance Mittelman, they exposed the control issues of the Rivets pen. Mittelman walked in a pair of runs making it a 4-2 game.

Rockford got one of those runs back in the home half of the 7th after an infield single and throwing error on Ethan Hindle at third that allowed for the speedy Ny Thompson to score.

Kenosha never ceases to fight. Down 5-2 in the 8th, Vytas Valincius scratched the fish a run closer a fielder's choice scored Bryan Hatch.

Kenosha went into the 9th down 5-3 and despite bringing the go-ahead run to the plate, Hatch grounded out to end the game. Kenosha falls to 10-15 in the second half and remains seven and a half games behind the Kalamazoo Growlers with only 13 games remaining. The Rivets and Kingfish head to Historic Simmons Field for game two of the two game set. First Pitch 6:35 pm Central.







