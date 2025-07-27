Kingfish Fall Big in Series Finale against Pit Spitters
July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, WI - It was the opposite result of last night for the Kingfish. Instead of beating the Traverse City Pit Spitters by a landslide, Kenosha took the massive loss themselves, 16-7.
The Fish had a strong start, doing the same thing they did yesterday-score seven runs in the first inning. Despite the Pit Spitters putting themselves ahead 2-0 right off the bat, the Kingfish started things off with Jack Zebig charging for home on a wild pitch, putting them on the board. Shortly after, Dominic Kibler decided to have a deja vu moment from last night as well, hitting a three-run blast into the Fishbowl to give Kenosha the lead.
However, those were the only runs the Fish would score for the remainder of the night.
The Pit Spitters came back in the top of the sixth, retaking the lead and putting six more runs on the board. Nonetheless, that wasn't all the fun Traverse City would have at Historic Simmons Field to close out the four-game series.
The leaders of the Great Lakes East division continued to put up two more runs in the fourth, one in the sixth, one in the seventh and four in the ninth for extra padding.
The Kingfish now fall to 10-14 before they head on the road to take on the Rockford Rivets this Tuesday.
