Spitters Streak Ends at 13 in 17-1 Loss

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters gave up seven runs in the first inning and were unable to mount a comeback in their 17-1 loss to the Kenosha Kingfish Saturday Night in front of 2,952 fans at Historic Simmons Field.

Despite entering the game on a 13-game winning streak and the pitching staff having 3.07 ERA during that span, the pitching staff allowed 17-runs including seven in the first, five in the sixth, and four in the eighth - allowing the most runs in a game all season.

Pit Spitters starting pitcher Travis Weide was rocked early as he allowed seven runs over five hits and three walks in the first inning. After some patience at the plate followed by small ball plated the first two runs for the Kingfish, Dominic Kibler cleared the bases with a three-run home run to give them a 5-0 lead. To cap off an already big inning, Jack Zebig drove in a pair of runs on a double to right field to make it 7-0. The Spitters received some solace in Trent Reed as he was able to throw three innings in relief while only allowing one run. The one run came on a Noah Alvarez RBI groundout to second base to extend their lead to 8-0 in the bottom of the third inning. The pitching staff's night on the mound worsened as Charlie Horne's first appearance in over two weeks allowed a nickel worth of runs to score. First, one run scored on a sacrifice flyout followed by a bases loaded walk to give the Fish a 10-0 lead. Then with just one out, Kibler was back at it again with a bases clearing double to left field to push Kenosha's lead to 13-0. After a quick two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Grady Mee gave the Spitters their first run of the night on a first pitch solo home run to right field to cut their deficit down to 13-1. Ethan Hindle responded with a solo blast in the bottom of the eighth inning to push the Kingfish lead to 14-1. They weren't done there as one scored on an RBI groundout by Zebig before Vytas Valincius doubled to center field to drive in a pair of runs to give the game it's final score of 17-1.

Traverse City snaps their 13-game winning streak and watch their record drop to 38-20 overall and 17-7 in the second half while Kenosha improves to 24-34 overall and 10-13 in the second half. Travis Weide (1-2) was handed his second loss after completing just an inning where he allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks. Joesph Martin (3-0) stays perfect by earning his third win of the season after throwing six shutout innings where he allowed four hits on five walks on top of striking out five.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters conclude their stop in Kenosha tomorrow afternoon with first pitch at 1:35 p.m. CT. Broadcast coverage will begin on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 1:30 p.m. CT on the Northwoods League + App.







Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.