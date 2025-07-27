Big Sticks Hang on in 1-0 Win over Larks

The Big Sticks only needed one run against the Larks on Sunday evening.

Parker Aten, the Larks starting pitcher, had thrown five no-hit innings. Thomas Maher would break up the no-hitter with one out in the top of the 6th inning on a ground ball just over the third base bag. Maher would advance to third, and Samson Pugh would reach base on an infield single. With two outs, Pugh got himself into a rundown between first and second base, and Maher raced home from third base. Carson Luna's throw pulled Will Millard away from the plate, and Maher scored to give the Big Sticks a 1-0 lead.

Kobe Krenz got the start for the Big Sticks, and went 3.2 innings pitched, giving up just one hit and two walks before exiting the game with forearm tightness. Jake Fuller came into the game and was dominant, as he gave up just one hit over 3.1 innings pitched, striking out four batters. "I was filling up the zone and trusting my defense that they would make the plays behind me," said Fuller.

Gavyn Schlotterback and Seth Broadwell each pitched one inning out of the bullpen, as Broadwell picked up the save for the Big Sticks.

Lost in the action was Landon Waters' three-inning scoreless outing of the bullpen for the Larks. Waters has now thrown 18 innings without giving up an earned run this season, which is the most innings without an earned run by any pitcher in the Northwoods League.

With the win, the Big Sticks improved to 15-10 in the second half of the season, 35-23 on the entire season, and they have moved back into the playoff picture. "It's something you have to do," said Big Sticks manager Kelby Coburn on the 1-0 victory. "Really good pitching on both sides. We had to take advantage of a base-running opportunity, and we did."







