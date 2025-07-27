Rivets' Late Rally Falls Just Short in Loss to Battle Jacks

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rivets came just short of another home thriller.

After a thrilling win to open their homestand, the Rivets (9-17) weren't quite able to carry their momentum into the series finale against the Battle Jacks (10-14), falling short to the Battle Jacks, 8-6, despite a late rally. The two teams traded a pair of runs early in the game, but the Rivets were unable to hold down Battle Creek's lineup in the middle innings and ultimately, fell short on their furious ninth inning comeback threat.

After a lightning quick first inning from each side that lasted less than 10 minutes, the Battle Jacks were able to scratch across the first two runs in the game in the top of the second. After a hit by pitch began the inning, an RBI double got Battle Creek on the board before a balk ultimately plated a second run.

The Rivets immediately got both runs right back in the bottom of the inning, however. After loading the bases with nobody out, back-to-back fielder's choices off the bats of Gavin Taylor (UNLV) and Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto) drove in a pair of runs to draw things right back even.

The Battle Jacks played some small ball in the fourth to take the lead back. A hit by pitch and walk put two on, after which both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt. After an RBI single put Battle Creek back in front, a safety squeeze scored another - a second productive offensive inning without much hard contact.

Rivets starter James Davis Gaston (West Alabama), originally slated to be merely an opener for Rockford, ended up lasting 5.2 innings before getting the hook. The Battle Jacks were able to do more damage before he departed, though, in the form of another two-run inning in the sixth thanks to an RBI single and RBI double. And also, a bit more after, as both runners inherited by George Gouriotis (Edgewood) came around to score on a two-out, two-run single.

Outside of the second, the Rivets couldn't string much together off Battle Jacks starter Lucas Stone through six innings. The lefty efficiently set down the Rivets until the seventh, when the Rivets finally mounted another threat to chase him from the game.

The bases loaded up on two hit by pitches and a single in the bottom of the seventh before Collin Mowry (Louisville) drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Unfortunately, that was all the Rivets could push across as the Battle Jacks got a huge bases loaded strikeout to dodge further damage.

Gouriotis went 2.1 scoreless innings and Aidan Vanrider (Texas A&M-Texarkana) added a scoreless frame of his own to give the Rivets' offense a chance to mount a rally.

And that they did. Cooper Hinson (Marshall) led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, followed soon by a double by Jackson Forbes (Arizona). Hinson scored on a wild pitch and after Mowry was walked and stole second to put two in scoring position, Tommy Townsend (Xavier) ripped a two-run single to bring the Rivets within just two, still nobody out.

But Battle Creek made a call to the pen that paid off. The next two hitters were retired before Collin Taylor (Los Angeles Valley CC) really put the pressure on by lacing an RBI double to left, bringing the tying run into scoring position. His brother Gavin stepped up with a chance to tie or win the game but just missed a pitch flying out to end the game.

A valiant comeback effort fell just short for Rockford in a highly entertaining series between the Rivets and Battle Jacks. The Rivets will have to settle for a series split and their four-game home winning streak comes to an end.

The Rivets will have a rare day off on Monday before closing out their three-game homestand at Rivets Stadium on Tuesday against the Kingfish at 6:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







