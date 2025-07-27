Dock Spiders Swept by the Mallards at Home

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders fell in its fifth straight game after losing 5-4 in a tough defensive battle at Herr-Baker Field that saw the Mallards strikeout the Dock Spiders 14 times at the plate.

The Dock Spiders and the Mallards squared-off for the fourth straight time as Madison got off to a one run lead before Fond du Lac ultimately answered in the bottom of the fourth inning with a Landon Mensik solo shot. The game remained tied at one until the Dock Spiders took a two run lead off a two RBI double from Thomas Googins in the bottom of the sixth inning. Madison went on to score three straight to take a one run lead before a pivotal bottom of the eighth inning. In a crucial match, the Dock Spiders brought home the tying run off of a Reece McCarthy sacrifice-fly as obstruction was called on the Mallards at home plate. Mallards Manager Donnie Scott was ejected after arguing with the call as both sides dug in a decisive ninth inning. Ultimately the Mallards scored the game winning run in the top of the ninth off of a throwing error. The Mallards recorded a 5-4 win to take down and sweep the Dock Spiders on the road.

The offense of the Dock Spiders amassed seven hits with a pair of doubles and a home run. Tommy Googins was the only Dock Spider to find the hit column multiple times as the shortstop went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Over the past two games the Dock Spiders were struck out 27 times by the Mallards as the offense struggled to outmatch a stout Madison defense.

Fond du Lac's pitching rotation used three arms as Dylan Immel went five innings while Jaden Morris and Ryan Ament combined for the only two strikeouts the Dock Spiders collected.

This loss marks the sixth consecutive loss the Dock Spiders have lost to the Mallards in the season series and the third straight that they have lost by one run. Fond du Lac looks to reset after a tough stretch of games as they have their last off-day of the season tomorrow.

The next game for the Dock Spiders is Tuesday, July 29 at 6:35 p.m. as the Dock Spiders take on the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park. The next home game is on July 30th as the Dock Spiders will resume an earlier suspended game against the Chinooks before playing a full nine innings after. The games fall on Baseball & Softball Night where youth baseball and softball teams from the area can enjoy group-rate tickets and a pre-game parade around the field. Wednesday's games also are Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesday with Sunny 97.7 where fans can enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds at each Wednesday home game.

