Dock Spiders Knock-Off the Rafters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Dock Spiders took down the Rafters in game one of a home and home set after totaling 10 runs and three extra-base hits.

In the last game the Dock Spiders will play at Witter Field this season, Fond du Lac exploded to a 4-0 lead. In the first inning the Dock Spiders scored three runs from a Quinn Schambow RBI single and a Jonathan Fitz two RBI double. Fond du Lac brought home its fourth run off of a Quinn Schambow sacrifice-fly in the second inning. The Rafters responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, however, the Dock Spiders were quick to extend their lead back to four runs after a Dawson Schmidt RBI single and a Jonathan Fitz sac-fly in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rafters once again responded with a pair of runs however in the top of the next frame the Dock Spiders rocketed to a six run lead. A Camden Kuhnke two RBI double and RBI singles from Tommy Googins and Reece McCarthy jolted Fond du Lac to a 10-4 lead.

The player of the game for the Dock Spiders was starting pitcher Noah Tschopp who had an electric night on the mound- going six innings while clocking five strikeouts to only two hits and two walks given up.

The Dock Spiders only used two arms as in relief Ryan Ament recorded three innings of work with two strikeouts white holding the Rafters to only two runs.

The Dock Spiders offense had another great night at the plate as the Dock Spiders batting order totaled 14 hits and were only struck out three times. The Dock Spiders offense was led by Camden Kuhnke who went 4-for-5 at the plate with a run and two RBI. Tommy Googins, Quinn Schambow and Dawson Schmidt also joined Kuhnke as the only Dock Spiders to record multiple hits on the night.

