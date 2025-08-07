Green Bay Goes for the Sweep Versus the Chucks

August 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The division standings tighten here in the second half and the Wausau Woodchucks desperately need to do everything in their power to stay ahead of Madison in the Great Lakes West. After a 4-3 loss that came down to the wire last night, the Woodchuck are just one game ahead of Madison. Green Bay sits right in the middle of the drama as they host Wausau again today before starting a three game series versus Madison to close out the regular season.

Keaton Baird, who has had a handful of solid relief appearances, will start for the Rockers today. Baird has a posted 5.29 ERA since joining Green Bay for the second half of the season. His last three trips to the mound have been efficient, giving up just one run in six total innings pitched. His longest appearance was four innings versus Fond du Lac on July 7th. The Rockers will look for more depth from Baird than usual as he gets the nod to open up this crucial game.

Amar Tsengeg, the right hander from Northwestern, is set to start against the Rockers for the third time this season. His appearances against Green Bay have both been extremely effective. On the first of the month, he went seven innings with just two earned runs. Green Bay will look to right the ship against Tsengeg this time around.

The Rockers' success yesterday was in large part thanks to the work done by Cole Linton. After giving up a run on three singles in the first inning, he settled in quite nicely. The top of the Wausau lineup is very talented and very powerful. Green Bay did an excellent job of keeping the ball in the yard and they will look to continue that trend in what may be a bullpen game.

Madison squares off with Lakeshore again today after the Chinooks came up with the upset win yesterday. The Ducks will surely be keeping their eyes on the out of town scoreboard as tonight's matchup in Green Bay significantly impacts the playoff standings.

