Mallards Drop Low-Scoring Affair Against Lakeshore Chinooks

August 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (41-24) fell short by a score of 3-1 against the Lakeshore Chinooks (26-42) Wednesday night.

The Chinooks struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bubba Heidler (Riverside City Community College) drew a bases loaded walk to put Lakeshore in front 1-0. Grant Gray (UCLA) followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to three runs.

Arthur Liebau (Concordia University) was dominant on the mound for the Chinooks. He tossed seven shutout innings with four strikeouts to keep Madison off the scoreboard. In the top of the eighth, the Mallards came through with a run, as Will Johannes (University of Illinois) raced home to score on a wild pitch.

The Mallards weren't able to push across any more runs, as Michael Sullivan (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) entered the game for the Chinooks in the ninth and slammed the door. Liebau earned the win for Lakeshore, while Chase Baker (Madison College) was charged with the loss for the Mallard. Sullivan picked up his first save of the season.

The Mallards play the Chinooks again on Thursday night in Mequon. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns home to Warner Park on Saturday night for the final home game of the regular season against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:05 p.m.







