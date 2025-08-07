Dock Spiders Down the Rafters

August 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders took down the Rafters in back-to-back games after a five run win at Herr-Baker Field which was sparked by a 15 hit and five extra-base hit game.

After a win over the Rafters on the road yesterday, the Dock Spiders continued where they left off- scoring the first four runs of the game. In the first inning the Dock Spiders scored two runs off a Jonathan Fitz double. Over the next two innings the Dock Spiders scored another runs from a Thomas Googins RBI double and a James Bornick RBI single. In the top of the fourth inning the Rafters responded with a pair of runs to make it a 4-2 game. The next two innings and a half saw both defenses hold firm as it remained a 4-2 game until a three run bottom of the seventh sparked by a Camden Kuhnke RBI single and a pair of RBI groundouts. The Dock Spiders received more cushion in the bottom of the eighth inning, putting up a pair of runs from a James Hankerson Jr RBi triple and a Jonathan Fitz RBI groundout. Despite a late charge in the ninth from the Rafters, the Dock Spiders held on to win 9-4.

The player of the night for the Dock Spiders was Jonathan Fitz who went 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs and three RBI as the Dock Spider catcher continues to produce defensively and offensively for Fond du Lac.

The offense had yet another great night, totalling 15 hits with four doubles and a triple. Devin Nunez knocked a pair of doubles on the night- going 2-for-4 with a run. Camden Kuhnke and Jalen Gellings also had great days at the plate as they each went 3-for-5.

On the mound, the Dock Spiders used three arms that combined for eight strikeouts while only allowing four runs. Jordan Touhey in his start retired nine straight batters in the first three innings as he ultimately totaled five innings of work with four strikeouts. Oshkosh native Colton Angell had a great outing in relief pitching a pair of strikeouts on a season high three innings of work.

The Dock Spiders travel to Mequon, Wisconsin, to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks in the first game of a home-and-home set to round out the 2025 regular season. The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Saturday, August 9th at 6:35 p.m. as the Dock Spiders take on the Lakeshore Chinooks in the final game of the season. Join us at the ballpark on Fan Appreciation Night as we show our appreciation with drawings and surprises for the final home game of the regular season. After the game kids will run the bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W where all kids are welcome to run the bases where a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

