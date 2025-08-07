Rollers Sweep Woodchucks in High-Scoring Affair

August 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rollers swept the Wausau Woodchucks with a 10-5 win Thursday night. Two homeruns in the seventh confirmed the win for the Rollers in a battle between two top teams in the Great Lakes West.

Keaton Baird got the start for Green Bay, his eighth appearance of the season, while Amar Tsengeg made his ninth appearance and third against the Rollers. Both teams went scoreless in the first before Green Bay lit up the scoreboard in the second with RBI's from Jeremy Delamota and Stephan Di Corrado. Delamota stole home to close out the scoring and put the Rollers up 3-0.

Wausau would respond quickly in the third, with Christian Smith-Johnson scoring off a Dylan Schlotterback single. The score remained 3-1 with strong pitching from both starters and Rocker reliever Ethan Alexander until the bottom of the sixth. David Ballenilla and Max Humphrey hit RBI singles and Ballenilla stole home to increase the Rollers lead to 5.

Wausau managed to score two in the 7th before an Eric Jeon solo homerun in the bottom of the 7th. Joe Mannella followed up Jeon's 372ft homerun with a 3-run shot of his own to give the Rollers a 10-3 lead. Wausau followed up with two more in the 8th. Green Bay closer Evan Miranda iced the game for the Rollers with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings to secure the win.

The Rollers will return to Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for a double header against the Madison Mallards, with first pitch at 4:05. Fans can enjoy pregame music by Jonny Ward and post-game fireworks following the second game. This will be the last home game of the regular season so be sure to show up and show out for your Green Bay Rollers.







