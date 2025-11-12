Dock Spiders Introduce Weaver's Reading Club for Area Schools

Published on November 12, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Weaver's Reading Club for the 2025-2026 school year is now open for registration! Reading Club coordinators and teachers may enroll their classes in this brand-new program that encourages reading development in children from pre-K through sixth grade. Weaver's Reading Club is presented with support from Timber Rattlers Give Back.

Students who meet all the goals set for their program receive a free Dock Spiders game ticket along with a special Dock Spiders hat when they attend their game! Registration can be done by sending an email to Dock Spiders Director of Marketing, Nikki Zerjav at nzerjav@dockspiders.com. All Reading Club information is available at dockspiders.com and through this LINK.

Weaver's Reading Club provides the following:

An introductory letter to be sent to parents at the start of the program.

Baseball related verification aids to help parents and teachers track the progress of participants.

Information to aid schools in setting up their Family Night.

An easy, online ticket ordering option.

Participating teachers and coordinators have the flexibility to design the program to meet the needs of the students at their school. The entire school is welcome to celebrate on Family Night! Discounted tickets are available for purchase for additional family members and friends.

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. The promotions and daily special schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







