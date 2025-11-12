Loggers & La Crosse Center to Host an Evening with Pat Murphy

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers are teaming up with the La Crosse Center this hot stove season to welcome the two-time, Major League Baseball Manager of the Year Pat Murphy from the Milwaukee Brewers to town on Saturday, January 17. "An Evening with Pat Murphy", presented by Marine Credit Union and Morrie's West Salem Chevrolet, will be held in the Riverside Ballroom at the La Crosse Center.

Murphy just completed his second season as the field manager of the Brewers, guiding them to an MLB-best 97-65 record and a National League Central Division Crown. Murphy took the reins of the Crew following the completion of the 2023 season and has guided them to a 93-69 record in 2024 earning him MLB Manager of the Year accolades, making Murph the first Brewers manager to earn this distinction. Earlier this week, he won the award for the second straight season.

Prior to becoming Milwaukee's skipper, Murphy served as an assistant coach on Craig Counsel's staff from 2016-2023. Murphy was Counsell's head coach during college when the two competed at Notre Dame, a stint that ran from 1988-1994 where Murphy took the Fighting Irish to three consecutive NCAA Regionals finals appearances. Murphy was then hired by Arizona State in 1995 to be there head coach where he went on to amass a 629-284 career record for the Sun Devils including winning four Pac-10 conference titles and taking his team to the College World Series on four separate occasions. In 1998, Baseball America named him the National Collegiate Coach of the Year.

Following his tenure at ASU, Murphy joined the San Diego Padres organization and served in a number of different roles including managing their minor league affiliates before joining the big-league club in 2015 as a member of Bud Black's staff. After Black was fired in the summer of 2015, Murphy was named interim manager. The following season, he joined the Milwaukee Brewers and has been with the Crew ever since.

In his two-plus seasons at the helm in MLB, Murphy owns a 226-182 record (.554). The Brewers 190 wins over the last two seasons ranks third in all of baseball, only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Tickets for "An Evening with Pat Murphy" will go on sale at Noon on Friday, November 14. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the La Crosse Center box office Monday-Friday, between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Individual adult tickets are just $25 (+tax) and children 12 & under can get in for just $10 (+tax). Ballpark-style concessions will be available for purchase. Parties interested in purchasing a corporate table can contact the Loggers office at 608-796-9553. Doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. on January 17 with a pre-Murph program from the La Crosse Loggers. Pat Murphy will take the stage at 7 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session with the crowd.







