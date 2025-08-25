Dock Spiders and Marian University Announce Artificial Turf Project

FOND DU LAC, WI - The collaboration between the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Marian University Sabres has always been a home run for the Fond du Lac community. But now, the two are taking the baseball experience in Fond du Lac to the next level, with a plan to introduce artificial turf to Herr-Baker Field. The installation of AstroTurf to the baseball field is projected to be completed by Spring 2026.

The new AstroTurf surface offers significant benefits for both sports and the community. The field will be playable very early in the spring and immediately after rain, meaning no downtime between games and a reliable schedule for teams. It also provides a reduced injury risk for athletes. For Marian University, the upgrades will make the baseball program impressive to recruits and attractive to tournament directors, helping to showcase Fond du Lac as a sports destination. Beyond baseball, the new turf will allow Herr-Baker Field to host a wider variety of community events, such as concerts, tournaments, movie nights, and camps.

Herr-Baker Field will be the first phase of improvements, followed by AstroTurf additions to Marian's softball field and Lenz Field House slated to be completed later in 2026. As part of these field improvements, the Dock Spiders and Marian University have extended their partnership agreement through 2050.

Destination Lake Winnebago Region, the community's official Visitors Bureau, served as the pacesetter for this project. Their contribution of $100,000 in support of promoting sports tourism in the area marked the first investment in this collaboration. Additional financial and in-kind support was provided by National Exchange Bank & Trust, the Barbara and Peter Stone Foundation, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Baker Family Foundation, Wrightway Home Improvements, Holiday Automotive, Excel Engineering, and C.D. Smith Construction.

AstroTurf was selected as the project's artificial turf provider. Herr-Baker Field will feature the same AstroTurf system as fields recently completed at the University of Iowa, Washington State University, Ohio State University, Virginia Tech, the University of Oklahoma, and Belmont University. AstroTurf is also used at Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

"From home plate to hometown pride, the Dock Spiders-Marian University partnership strengthens our community and invites the world to C'mon in," said Destination Lake Winnebago Region President Craig Molitor. "Destination Lake Winnebago Region is proud to continue its tradition of investing in our community's sports-tourism growth, building on the recent, similarly generous, contribution to the Blue Line Ice Facility. The Dock Spiders-Marian University collaboration is a perfect example of a project that enhances our region's vibrancy and quality of life while also inviting visitors to experience all we have to offer."

"With these investments in enhancing our baseball and softball fields, we are deeply grateful for the support of our local businesses, organizations, and leaders. Adding turf to Herr Baker Field is just the start of our commitment to creating top-tier facilities. This is the beginning of an ongoing investment in experiences for our students, our community partners, and in building a vibrant hub for community events," said Aaron Sadoff, President of Marian University. "We couldn't be more excited to continue our incredible partnership with the Dock Spiders and our many community supporters, bringing a state-of-the-art facility to our community for everyone to enjoy." "This project is a game changer for the community," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "The number and types of events that we and Marian University can hold at the facility will benefit everyone in the area. With these additions, upgrades, and improvements, we are tremendously pleased to continue our unparalleled partnership with Marian for at least the next 25 years."







