Dock Spiders Outlasted by the Woodchucks

August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

WAUSAU, WI - The Dock Spiders fell short in a tight contest against the Woodchucks at Athletic Park despite totalling nine hits and striking out Wausau 10 times at the plate.

In the last trip to the Burrow in the 2025 season the Dock Spiders started in an early 3-0 hole after a Woodchuck three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. The Dock Spiders offense was slow to start, being held scoreless in the first four innings. However, Fond du Lac found the scoring column in a big way with a three run top of the fifth- sparked by a Quinn Schambow two RBI double. From here the defenses took over as the game remained tied until the bottom of the eighth inning where the Woodchucks exploded to a four run lead. Down to their final three outs, the Dock Spiders were able to score once more off a clutch Tommy Googins home run. However, Fond du Lac's offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 7-4 to Wausau.

The player of the game for the Dock Spiders was starting pitcher Ben Kasten who had the longest outing by pitch count for a Dock Spider this season as he hit the 114 pitch mark. Kasten went five-and-two thirds innings with seven strikeouts while holding the Woodchucks to three runs and three hits.

The pitching rotation for the Dock Spiders had a solid night on the mound as Fond du Lac used three arms on the night combining for 10 strikeouts to only three walks given up.

The Dock Spiders offense had another good performance statistically against a stout Wausau defense. Fond du Lac's batting order was led by Tommy Googins who went 3-for-5 with two runs, a home run and an RBI. This was Googins' second three-hit game of the season and his ninth multiple hit game for the Dock Spiders.

The Dock Spiders are on the road tomorrow as they head up to Historic Witter Field to take on Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to start a home-and-home set to close out the season series with the Rafters.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is on Thursday, August 7th at 6:35 p.m. as the Dock Spiders take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Come out to the ballpark as the Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Arañas de Muelle de Fond du Lac. Players and coaches will wear special alternate jerseys and hats. Hats will be available for purchase in the Team Store and jerseys will be available via auction to benefit the Moraine Park Foundation. Thursday night is also Craft Brews & Brats night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage where fans can enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and 16 oz. craft draft beer for $3 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

