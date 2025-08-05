Chinooks Drop Game 1 against Mallards

August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). - After the Lakeshore Chinooks scored 13 runs in an explosive victory on Sunday afternoon, the offense struggled to produce on Monday against the Madison Mallards.

Outside of third baseman Grant Gray, who recorded a pair of base knocks, the Chinooks failed to muster any additional hits, recording just the two in a close 3-0 loss to Madison. The Mallards' pitching staff, led by starter right-hander Luke Ross, kept the Chinooks' bats at bay.

"Sometimes it's that kind of a night for a pitcher, and it's tough for a hitter," Chinooks' Manager Aidan Wojciehowski said of Madison's dominance on the mound.

Outside of the right-hander Ross, the combination of right-handers Drayton Lou and Noah Musolf struck out six and didn't allow a hit.

"They did a good job of keeping us off balance and mixing pitches well," Wojciehowski said.

Wojciehowski said the few times the Chinooks had traffic on the bases, the team couldn't deliver the defining hit.

"We had baserunners on first and second a couple times, but we just couldn't get it done," Wojciehowski said.

Despite the offense failing to drive in the deciding runs, Wojciehowski said his bats put together quality at-bats.

"I thought guys were putting together good swings for the most part," Wojciehowski said. "I felt like we were gonna crack through, and we just never got that in."

Despite the Mallards' pitching keeping the Chinooks at bay, Lakeshore's bullpen kept the game tight.

In relief of right-hander Logan Schulfer, the duo of left-hander Tyler Andrews and right-hander Nick Heisl dominated the Mallards, pitching four shutout innings and striking out five.

"[It] was a well-pitched game by both sides," Wojciehowski said. "Those guys [Andrews and Heisl] threw very well."

Schulfer, who started on Monday night, allowed all three Madison runs over five innings pitched, including a sole run in the first and two in the fifth.

Yet, Schulfer kept Lakeshore in the game- just like the bullpen. The right-hander battled through his command, walking three, but sent the game off to the bullpen trailing just 3-0.

Lakeshore and Madison square off once again Tuesday night, this time at Warner Park in Madison, before the series shifts back to Mequon Wednesday and Thursday.

Left-hander Dominic Monaco is expected to start for the Chinooks at 6:05 tomorrow evening.







Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.