The Huskies Are Playoff Bound - Postseason Baseball Returns to the Wade
August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
The Duluth Huskies have officially punched their ticket to the 2025 Northwoods League Playoffs! The postseason runs August 10-14, and your Huskies are in the hunt for the championship title.
We're guaranteed at least one home playoff game:
Monday, August 11 at 6:35 PM
Tuesday, August 12 at 6:35 PM (if necessary)
Let's pack The Wade and give our team the home-field advantage they deserve!
Playoff Ticket Pricing:
Reserved & General Admission:
$16 in advance | $18 on game day
Kennel Klub (includes all you can eat hot dogs, brats, and burgers through the end of the 5th inning plus 3 beverages)
$35 in advance | $38 day of (open for individuals & groups)
Premium Seats:
$25 each - includes a free beer (21+)
Season Ticket Holders & Host Families:
Your regular seats are on hold and available for you to purchase for just $15 - available by phone or in-person only.
Get Your Tickets:
Tickets are on sale now at duluthhuskies.com, by phone, or in person at Wade Stadium.
Season ticket holders and host families: Don't forget to call or stop by the stadium to claim your reserved seats.
Ticket vouchers and punch cards are not redeemable for playoff game tickets.
Streaming Info:
All playoff games will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+. They will not be available on the Northwoods League app.
Let's bring the energy, Duluth! Come cheer on your Huskies as we chase the Northwoods League Championship.
