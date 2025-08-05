The Huskies Are Playoff Bound - Postseason Baseball Returns to the Wade

August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies have officially punched their ticket to the 2025 Northwoods League Playoffs! The postseason runs August 10-14, and your Huskies are in the hunt for the championship title.

We're guaranteed at least one home playoff game:

Monday, August 11 at 6:35 PM

Tuesday, August 12 at 6:35 PM (if necessary)

Let's pack The Wade and give our team the home-field advantage they deserve!

Playoff Ticket Pricing:

Reserved & General Admission:

$16 in advance | $18 on game day

Kennel Klub (includes all you can eat hot dogs, brats, and burgers through the end of the 5th inning plus 3 beverages)

$35 in advance | $38 day of (open for individuals & groups)

Premium Seats:

$25 each - includes a free beer (21+)

Season Ticket Holders & Host Families:

Your regular seats are on hold and available for you to purchase for just $15 - available by phone or in-person only.

Get Your Tickets:

Tickets are on sale now at duluthhuskies.com, by phone, or in person at Wade Stadium.

Season ticket holders and host families: Don't forget to call or stop by the stadium to claim your reserved seats.

Ticket vouchers and punch cards are not redeemable for playoff game tickets.

Streaming Info:

All playoff games will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+. They will not be available on the Northwoods League app.

Let's bring the energy, Duluth! Come cheer on your Huskies as we chase the Northwoods League Championship.







Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.