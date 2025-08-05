Thunder Bay Tops Loggers 7-2 North of the Border

August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Thunder Bay Border Cats scored six times in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 2-1 deficit and go on to defeat the visiting La Crosse Loggers 7-2 in front of 982 fans at Port Arthur Stadium on Monday night.

The Loggers would jump out early in this one, scoring once in the second inning after the Lumbermen loaded the bases thanks to singles from Kelsen Johnson and Xander Mclaurin and a walk to Cayden Smith before Max Pederson drove in a run via a RBI sacrifice fly to put the Lumbermen up 1-0.

La Crosse would tack another one on in the third thanks to a RBI single off the bat of Carson Ohland to plate Savion Flowers, giving the Loggers a 2-0 lead.

Loggers starter Luis Pablo Navarro sailed through his three innings of work, limiting the Cats to no runs on just one hit while walking two and striking out two. Austin Berggren would relieve Navarro and toss a pair of scoreless innings himself, keeping the Loggers lead at 2-0 through five complete innings.

Thunder Bay would break through in the sixth off of reliever Brayden Olson, when they scored once on a pair of hits and a pair of walks to cut the lead to 2-1.

But the big inning came for the Border Cats in the home half of the seventh when they got to Loggers reliever Jake Jakubowski for six runs on seven hits to take a commanding 7-2 lead, a score that would hold to be the final.

The Loggers did pound out nine hits on the night, led by Ohland's three-hit night to raise his season average to .328. Mclaurin added a pair of safeties as well.

With the loss the Loggers fell to 14-19 in the second half and 36-30 overall.

The same two teams will meet again on Tuesday night at Port Arthur Stadium for the final time in 2025. A 5:35 pm (central) first pitch is scheduled.







Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.