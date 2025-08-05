Rox Return Home Wednesday After Sweeping Bismarck
August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (45-20) completed a sweep of the Bismarck Larks (18-50) on Tuesday ahead of a three game homestand beginning on Wednesday.
The Rox wasted no time finding the scoreboard, with a pair of hits from Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas) and Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) driving in a combined three runs to take a 3-0 lead. St. Cloud added another run in the third to extend the advantage to four.
St. Cloud scored three runs in the fifth inning, with a timely hit from Levi Lampert (SW Minnesota State University) driving home a run. Lampert added two more RBI to his resume in the sixth inning as well with a single to give the Rox a 9-2 lead in the contest.
Starting Pitcher Hunter Day went six innings on the mound for St. Cloud, only allowing two runs from Bismarck's offense. He would earn the win in the contest, tallying his eighteenth win of his Rox career, a franchise record.
Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to end the contest and the Rox would be victorious 11-6.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Jackson Cooke.
The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on August 6th to face the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. There will be a special appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer, the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, presented by Sentry Bank. DiBiase will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be signing autographs throughout the game, starting when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The Rox have secured home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three Sub-Divisional Series in which the First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox will play game one on the road on Sunday, August 10th. Games two and three (if needed) of the series will be played at Joe Faber Field on Monday, August 11th, and Tuesday, August 12th (if needed). Playoff tickets are on sale here, and visit stcloudrox.com for the latest details.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
St. Cloud Rox pitcher Hunter Day
