Rox Sign Four Pitchers to 2026 Roster

Published on February 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The Rox have announced the addition of four pitchers to their roster for the 2026 season. University of Minnesota left-hander Ethan Felling, University of Iowa right-hander Brady Ferguson, and McMurry University right-handers Hunter Poe and Adam Trevino will join the Rox for the upcoming season.

Left-handed pitcher Ethan Felling is a Minnesota native from White Bear Lake and played high school baseball at Mahtomedi High School. Felling earned three All-Conference selections and three All-Section honors during his prep career and was named the 2024 Metro East Player of the Year. He concluded his high school career by winning the 2025 State Championship and finished as a top-10 ranked player by Prep Baseball Report from 2023-2025. Felling will play his freshman season of collegiate baseball at the University of Minnesota with the Golden Gophers.

Joining Felling is freshman right-handed pitcher Brady Ferguson from the University of Iowa. Ferguson was named First Team All-State in both 2024 and 2025. As a senior in 2025, he posted a 2.05 ERA with 71 strikeouts, following a junior season in which he recorded a 1.73 ERA and 48 strikeouts. Ferguson was also a member of the 2022 and 2023 Class A State Championship teams.

Also joining the Rox is senior right-handed pitcher Hunter Poe from McMurry University. Poe is coming off a strong junior season in 2025, during which he posted a 3.17 ERA across 96.2 innings pitched. Across the combined 2023 and 2024 seasons, Poe recorded 52 strikeouts in 63.1 innings over 25 appearances.

Rounding out the signing group is senior pitcher Adam Trevino, also from McMurry University. Trevino pitched for the Badlands Big Sticks of the Northwoods League during the summer of 2025, posting a 3.32 ERA in 21.2 innings with 18 strikeouts. Trevino enters his senior year with the War Hawks in 2026.

The Rox home opener is on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 PM. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For more information about this release and everything Rox including ticket plans and group options, please visit stcloudrox.com or call (320) 240-9798.

