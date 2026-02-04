Willmar Stingers Continue to Build the Roster with Two Returners and Two Mustangs

Published on February 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Baseball Club are excited to announce the return of two players and the addition of two new faces to the roster for the 2026 Northwoods League season. Kobe Eikmeier and Merrick Rapoza will return to Willmar, while Troy Cooper and Luke Kalfsbeek will join the Stingers from Cal Poly as the team continues building its 2026 roster.

Kobe Eikmeier - Augustana

Eikmeier returns to Willmar after competing for the Stingers in a previous season, bringing valuable Northwoods League experience back to the roster. His familiarity with the league and the Willmar community provides continuity as preparations for the 2026 season continue.

Merrick Rapoza - Florida Gulf Coast

Rapoza also returns to the Stingers after spending time with the club previously. His experience in a Stingers uniform and understanding of the team's culture make him an important returning presence for the upcoming summer.

Troy Cooper - Cal Poly

Cooper joins the Stingers from Cal Poly, bringing Division I experience from the Mustangs program. His collegiate development and competitive background will add depth as he prepares for his first season in the Northwoods League.

Luke Kalfsbeek - Cal Poly

Also coming to Willmar from Cal Poly, Kalfsbeek adds another Division I contributor to the roster. His skill set and approach to the game provide additional versatility as the Stingers continue shaping their 2026 lineup.

"Having Kobe and Merrick return gives us valuable continuity, while adding Troy and Luke brings new energy and talent to the group," said Stingers President Keaton Worley. "This mix of familiarity and new faces is important as we continue building our roster for the 2026 season."

More roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks as the Willmar Stingers prepare for another exciting summer of Northwoods League baseball. Fans are encouraged to stay connected for updates leading up to Opening Day.

Now is the perfect time to lock in your seats for what promises to be an exciting season. The Stingers are offering 7-Game and 5-Game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans, giving fans the flexibility to catch the biggest nights of the summer while enjoying added perks and savings. Ticket plans are available now at willmarstingers.com or by calling the Stingers front office at (320)222-2010.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







