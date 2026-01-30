Help Support the Eichhorst Family Today

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are asking everyone to come together in support of the Eichhorst family, a longtime host family who have played an important role in the Stingers organization for many years.

Brandon Eichhorst was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2024, and we are rallying the Stingers Family to help support Brandon and his family during this challenging time.

To amplify the impact of giving, the Willmar Stingers will match all donations made to the Eichhorst family up to $1,500 as part of a local fundraising effort.

Members who wish to contribute can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/4t8FsqM or by following the QR code above.

All donations will go directly toward supporting the Eichhorst family.

For more information or to learn how you can help, please visit willmarstingers.com or follow the Willmar Stingers on social media.

About the Willmar Stingers:

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.

For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.







