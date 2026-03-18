Willmar Stingers Strengthen 2026 Roster with Four New Additions

Published on March 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Baseball Club have announced the signing of four additional players for the 2026 Northwoods League season: Cody Ferrante, Kai Gonzaga, Win Gurney, and Finn Kaiyala. The group represents a diverse mix of collegiate programs and continues to add depth and versatility to the Stingers' roster ahead of the summer.

Cody Ferrante - Purdue University

Ferrante joins the Stingers after transferring to Purdue University, where he will begin the next chapter of his collegiate career. His transition into a Big Ten program highlights his continued development, and he brings a strong foundation and upside to the Stingers roster.

Kai Gonzaga - Pomona-Pitzer Colleges

Gonzaga arrives from Pomona-Pitzer, where he has developed within a strong NCAA Division III program. His consistent play and approach to the game add a unique element to the Stingers roster.

Win Gurney - Loyola Marymount University

Gurney comes to Willmar from Loyola Marymount, continuing the Stingers' connection with the West Coast Conference program. His collegiate experience and steady development make him a strong addition for the 2026 season.

Finn Kaiyala - Wichita State University

Kaiyala joins the Stingers from Wichita State, a program with a rich baseball tradition. Competing at the Division I level, he brings a competitive mindset and experience that will translate well to summer ball.

"This group adds another layer of depth to what we're building for 2026," said Stingers Vice President Dalton Guthrie. "Each of these players comes from a different background, and we're excited about how their skill sets will come together in Willmar this summer."

The Stingers will continue to roll out roster additions in the coming weeks as preparations for the 2026 Northwoods League season continue. Fans are encouraged to stay connected for more updates as Opening Day approaches.

Now is the perfect time to lock in your seats for what promises to be an exciting season. The Stingers are offering 7-Game and 5-Game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans, giving fans the flexibility to catch the biggest nights of the summer while enjoying added perks and savings. Ticket plans are available now at willmarstingers.com or by calling the Stingers front office at (320)222-2010.

The Willmar Stingers will celebrate their 17th season in the Northwoods League in 2026, all plans are available.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







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