Three Hurlers Added to Rockers Pitching Staff

Published on March 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers continued to unveil their 2026 roster today by announcing the return of right-handed pitcher Kamar Dove (Prairie View A&M) who will be joined by fellow right-hander Emery Dawkins (Tallahassee State) and left-hander Titan Targac (Texas State) on the Rockers pitching staff this year.

Kamar Dove - RHP - 6'4"/185 - Redshirt Sophomore

Dove will return to Green Bay for a second summer after appearing in seven games in the first half for the 2026 Championship team. He posted a 1-0 record in 10 innings on the mound, allowing eight hits, while recording six strikeouts and one save. The redshirt sophomore has thrown 13.2 innings on the young spring season this year for Prairie View A&M while recording 10 strikeouts. Dove is from New Caney, Texas.

Emery Dawkins - RHP - 6'2"/210 - Sophomore

Entering his sophomore campaign for Tallahassee State, Dawkins has picked up right where he left off last year. So far this spring he has appeared in 14 games and recorded 25 strikeouts in 17 innings on the bump, while also earning four saves to go along with a sparkling 2.65 ERA. As a freshman he made 20 appearances and posted a 2-3 record with two saves. In 24 innings he notched a whopping 44 strikeouts to go along with a 3.38 ERA. He is no stranger to summer collegiate baseball having appeared in five games in the Appalachian League last summer. In five innings he struck out 10 batters while posting a 3.60 ERA. Dawkins hails from Tallahassee, Florida.

Titan Targac - LHP - 6'0"/190 - Freshman

The left-hander Targac is in his first season at Texas State where he has earned his way into seven games and made one start, while also recording one save. In 10 innings into the young season, he struck out 13 batters. The talented strikeout machine was named the MVP of the Victoria Advocate 2024 All-Area Baseball Team, was selected as the 2024 District 29-2A MVP and topped the 2024 Texas High School 2A strikeout leaders list with a whopping 170 strikeouts to go along with 13 wins as a junior. As a senior he was named an All-State All-Star selection for his standout performance. He is a native of Flatonia, Texas.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are also available. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from March 18, 2026

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