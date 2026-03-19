A Family Affair, Rockers Continue Roster Unveil with Three Additions

Published on March 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers continued to unveil their 2026 roster today by announcing the younger brother of 2025 Rockers third baseman Eric Jeon will follow in his footsteps and wear the Rockers pinstripes this summer. Outfielder Kevin Jeon (University of California) will be joined in Green Bay by infielder Matt Sutera (Wagner College) and catcher Dom Bello (Anderson University).

Kevin Jeon - OF - 6'0"/190 - Freshman

Jeon has appeared in eight games for the California Golden Bears in his true freshman season while batting .276 with two home runs and eight RBIs on the young season. He also carries a .353 on-base percentage and has swiped two bases in as many attempts. Jeon competed for La Mirada High School and on the TB SoCal, one of the country's premier travel baseball organizations during his pre career and accumulated a host of accolades for his performance. He was named First Team All-League in both 2024 and 2025, First Team All-State in 2025, and 2025 Gateway League MVP after batting .406 as a junior and .419 his senior season. He hails from Fullerton, California.

Matt Sutera - INF - 6'4"/210 - Sophomore

Entering his sophomore campaign Wagner College, Sutera has appeared in 17 games while batting .259 with one home run, 11 RBIs and a .375 on-base percentage. He was named All-NEC second team in his rookie season after earning NEC Rookie of the Week honors on four separate occasions. Sutera posted a .302 batting average across 48 games played, starting 46 of those, with multi-hit performances in 15. He scored 37 runs with 49 hits, 36 RBIs and 15 doubles, while logging an .847 OPS and .372 on-base percentage, also working 17 walks and stealing eight bases. Sutera will be joined on the Rockers this summer by his returning teammate, first baseman Joe Mennella. Sutera is a native of Staten Island, New York.

Dom Bello - C - 6'3"/205 - Redshirt Sophomore

Bello has appeared in 25 games this season at Anderson University in South Carolina, where he plays for former Green Bay assistant coach Dylan Southerland. So far he has hit to the tune of a .273 average with a .375 on-base percentage this spring. Bello was a force to be reckoned with last spring for the Trojans when he appeared in 39 games and posted a .336 average with five doubles, five home runs, 35 RBIs and a .450 on-base percentage while working behind the dish. He is a native of Orlando, Florida.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are also available. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from March 19, 2026

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