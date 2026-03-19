Britta Curl-Salemme Night 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks are proud to announce a partnership with Bismarck's first Olympian and gold medalist Britta Curl-Salemme to connect and celebrate local youth hockey programs. The Larks are hosting Britta Curl-Salemme Night on Thursday, June 18, with a game night dedicated to inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Curl-Salemme's journey from Bismarck ice rinks to the world's biggest stage has united the community in a shared sense of pride. On June 18, fans will gather at the ballpark to welcome her home and celebrate her story.

During the game, Curl-Salemme will be honored alongside the youth hockey community that helped shape her career. The visit comes at the conclusion of her weeklong youth hockey camp in Bismarck with DS3 Hockey, where she will spend time mentoring and encouraging local players.

How Will the Larks Celebrate Britta?

As part of the evening's celebration, youth participants from the camp and local hockey organizations will join Curl-Salemme on the field for a special pre-game stick salute, recognizing the athletes, coaches, and families growing the game across North Dakota. Curl-Salemme will then deliver a ceremonial slap-shot style first pitch to officially open the Larks' matchup against the St. Cloud Rox.

"Britta represents everything this community believes in: hard work, humility, faith, and paying it forward," Larks President Rob Williamson said. "Celebrating her alongside the youth hockey organizations that continue to build dreams here in Bismarck perfectly reflects how we want to connect, celebrate, and contribute to our hometown during our 10th anniversary season."

How Can Youth Hockey Players Get Involved?

The Larks are inviting youth hockey teams, players, coaches, and organizations interested in participating in on-field recognition opportunities to join this special interest list. The Larks are working with local businesses to ensure every interested athlete gets an opportunity to attend the game.

Sign Up Youth Hockey Players Here

Limited-Time Giveaway: Share Your Message with Britta

To commemorate the night, the Larks are launching a limited-time giveaway awarding one fan a 4-Game SCHEELS Reserved Plan, a $135 value, which includes guaranteed tickets to Britta Curl-Salemme Night plus three additional cornerstone theme nights this season.

Fans can enter by submitting a personal message to Curl-Salemme sharing what it meant to watch her compete for Team USA on the world's stage. All submitted messages will be compiled and presented to Curl-Salemme on game day as a collective thank-you from her hometown community.

A winner of the 4-Game Reserved Plan will be announced Friday, April 3.

Share Your message & Enter to Win

How To Get Tickets to Britta Curl-Salemme Night

The Larks are working with local youth hockey teams to reserve bleacher seats for players to interact with Curl-Salemme. Less than 150 box seats remain for this game, which can be secured only with a SCHEELS Reserved Plan. The 4-Game Reserved Plan includes tickets to Britta Curl-Salemme Night, two fireworks shows, and one other epic theme night at the ballpark. To learn more about ticket packages, check out SCHEELS Reserved Plans.

If single game tickets are available, they will go on sale in early June. Fans can join the single game priority list here to receive first-access to purchase tickets.







Northwoods League Stories from March 19, 2026

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