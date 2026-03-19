Bucks Single Game Tickets Available Online Starting March 25

Published on March 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced that online ticket sales for their 2026 season will begin on Wednesday, March 25 at 11:00 am CT. In-person sales will be available in May at a date to be determined.

Fans can purchase their tickets through the Bucks website at www.waterloobucks.com. The Bucks Ticket Office is available to answer questions at (319) 232-5633.

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Group Outings, Season Tickets and Flex Plans for the 2026 season are currently available online at www.waterloobucks.com or by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

The Waterloo Bucks are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Now in its' 32nd season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in history with 24 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires, and front office staff, nearly 2400 NWL alums have been drafted and over 400 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (TOR), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford and World Series Champion Chris Sale (ATL). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and 2023 World Series Champion, MLB All-Star, MLB Gold Glove, two-time Silver Slugger winner and two-time All-MLB first team shortstop Marcus Semien (TEX). League games are viewable live on Northwoods League+ (at watch.northwoodsleague.com) and ESPN+. For more information, visit www.waterloobucks.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Bucks as your favorite team.







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Bucks Single Game Tickets Available Online Starting March 25 - Waterloo Bucks

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