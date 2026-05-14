Bismarck Larks Announce Seven More Additions to the 2026 Roster

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks have surveyed the field with Frontier Precision and announced seven more additions to the 2026 roster. Season 10 of Larks Baseball is less than two weeks away and Larks Field Manager Chris Monroe is hard at work making sure his team will be ready for opening day.

"These are guys who are going to get the job done," said Chris. "No matter where they're at on the field, they are going to put in the work to succeed every day."

Meet more of the players taking the field for Season 10 of Larks Baseball:

Sage Stout (University of Southern Indiana) - This is not the first time the sophomore pitcher from Evansville, Indiana has spent time on a summer collegiate roster. In 2025, Sage played for the Dubois County Bombers, a team in the Prospect League, where he struck out 16 batters in 5 outings. Sage's experience is a welcome addition to the Larks pitching staff.

Seth Dreeszen (Metro State University of Denver) - Seth is in his junior season with the Roadrunners. Last year, He pitched for Linn-Benton Community College, striking out 14 in his 14 innings on the mound. He kept the earned runs to a minimum, ending the season with a 3.86 ERA.

Sean Saiki (University of Mary) - Sean's had a great first spring with the Marauders, making every one of his at-bats count. He currently sports a .333 batting average, and has racked up 8 hits, 6 RBIs, and an .804 OPS.

Andrew (Hutson) Guinn (Eastern Florida State College) - The infielder for the Titans fits every definition of power hitter, putting big numbers on the board this spring. With a .317 average, he's hit 4 home runs, 4 doubles, and a triple, all of which contribute to his 24 RBIs. His 32 hits over the past few months have put him in a great position to make some big moves this summer with the Larks.

Kenneth (Connor) Guy (Virginia Tech) - While he's committed to playing for the Hokies this upcoming school year, Connor has had quite the season at St. Johns River State College. With 41 hits and 30 walks, he's a guy that knows how to get on base. The outfielder also earned 32 RBIs this past year and won't be looking to slow down anytime soon as he makes his trek to Bismarck.

Jacob Burgess (University of Mary) - In his sophomore season pitching for the Marauders, Jacob has done a great job keeping the opposition from reaching home plate. Over his 21 innings on the mound, he's only allowed 8 earned runs, resulting in his 3.43 ERA. No stranger to baseball in Bismarck, Jacob won't have to wait much longer before playing before a hometown crowd once again.

Kaden Johnson (Concordia University-St. Paul) - Kaden is a monster at the plate. The 6' 195-pound outfielder has hit 10 doubles, 4 triples, and 10 home runs this season, earning 32 RBIs. His 59 hits and 31 walks have resulted in a 1.032 OPS, getting him on base for well over half of his 184 at-bats.

"I'm so excited to see this team that we've worked so hard to put together take the field in just a few weeks," Larks General Manager Nate Maddox said. "It's been a long off-season, and we're ready for Larks Baseball to return."

These players will join the rest of the team as they take the field for Season 10 of Larks Baseball, starting on May 25, 2026. Single game tickets to the first home stand are available now.







Northwoods League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.