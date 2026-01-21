Willmar Stingers Continue to Build the Roster with Four Additions

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Baseball Club has added four more players to its 2026 roster, signing Koen Barton, David Estrada, Josiah Rodriguez, and Tyler Stull ahead of the upcoming season. The group features talent from the University of Hawai'i and Point Loma Nazarene University and continues to shape the foundation of the Stingers 2026 squad.

Koen Barton - University of Hawai'i

Barton comes to Willmar from the University of Hawai'i, where he has competed at the Division I level in the Big West Conference. Known for his high-energy style of play, Barton brings a strong competitive presence and experience against top-tier collegiate competition.

David Estrada - University of Hawai'i

Estrada also joins the Stingers from the University of Hawai'i, adding another piece from the Rainbow Warriors program. His steady approach and ability to adapt to different roles make him a valuable addition as the Stingers prepare for a long summer season.

Josiah Rodriguez - Point Loma Nazarene University

Rodriguez arrives from Point Loma Nazarene University, a nationally respected NCAA Division II program. He has shown consistency at the collegiate level and brings a reliable, team-first mentality to the Stingers clubhouse.

Tyler Stull - Point Loma Nazarene University

Stull rounds out the group from Point Loma Nazarene University, where he has developed into a dependable contributor. His work ethic and competitiveness are traits the Stingers value as they build their 2026 roster.

"With the addition of a dominant pitcher and guys that can put the ball in play," said Stingers Vice President Chris Woods. "Our roster is really shaping up to become an exciting team to watch this summer."

Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming months as the Willmar Stingers continue preparations for the 2026 Northwoods League season. Fans are encouraged to stay connected for more updates as Opening Day approaches.

