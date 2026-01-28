Willmar Stingers Continue to Build Roster with Four Mountaineers

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Baseball Club have announced the signing of four players from the University of West Virginia who will join the team for the 2026 Northwoods League season: Bryson Hoff, Brayden Robinson, Wyatt Mosley, and Sean Goldy. The quartet brings experience from a strong Division I program and adds further depth as the Stingers shape their roster for the upcoming summer.

Bryson Hoff - University of West Virginia

Hoff joins the Stingers from the University of West Virginia, bringing experience from Big 12 competition. He adds a strong collegiate foundation and competitive mindset that will be valuable throughout the Northwoods League season.

Brayden Robinson - University of West Virginia

Robinson also comes to Willmar from West Virginia, offering athleticism and versatility developed at the Division I level. His ability to contribute in multiple areas provides the Stingers with added roster flexibility.

Wyatt Mosley - University of West Virginia

Mosley arrives from the Mountaineers program after competing against high-level Division I opponents. He brings a disciplined approach to the game and is expected to be a reliable presence during the 2026 campaign.

Sean Goldy - University of West Virginia

Rounding out the group, Goldy joins the Stingers from West Virginia and adds further depth from the Mountaineers' roster. His work ethic and competitiveness align well with the culture the Stingers are building.

"We're excited to add Bryson, Brayden, Wyatt, and Sean to our 2026 roster," said Stingers Vice President Dalton Guthrie. "West Virginia does a great job developing players, and we believe this group will transition well to the Northwoods League and be strong contributors for us this summer."

More roster announcements will be released in the coming months as the Willmar Stingers continue preparations for the 2026 Northwoods League season. Fans are encouraged to stay connected for updates as Opening Day approaches.

