Stingers Drop Opening Game to Hot Tots

August 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (19-15) dropped the opening game against the Minot Hot Tots (16-15), 11-5.

The Stingers started the bottom of the third with back-to-back walks, but couldn't drive them in.

Merrick Rapoza hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. The Stingers loaded the bases for Carter Walsh, who walked in the second run of the inning.

The Hot Tots scored three runs in the top of the sixth.

Minot kept the scoring going, plating one run in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Carter Walsh reached safely on a walk. Liam Bushey drove him in with an RBI single.

In the top of the ninth, the Hot Tots scored six runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Stingers loaded the bases before a Hot Tots error allowed one to score. With the bases still loaded, Ryker Edwards scored on a wild pitch, but that would be all they could score.

For the Stingers, Ethan Stade went 5.0 innings, striking out eight batters while allowing just one run.

Merrick Rapoza went 2-for-4 with a solo homerun

Armani Guzman went 1-for-5 with a walk.

The Stingers will play for the final time at home against the Minot Hot Tots tomorrow with first pitch set 7:05p.m. CT on NWL+.

The Stingers will play for the final time at home against the Minot Hot Tots tomorrow with first pitch set 7:05p.m. CT on NWL+.







