Willmar Stingers Announce 2026 Season Tickets On-Sale Now

Published on November 3, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that 2026 season tickets are officially on sale beginning today, Monday, November 3rd.

Fans can once again choose from a variety of season ticket packages designed to fit every schedule and budget. Season tickets are available in both the Gurley's Food Box seats and the McDonald's Reserved seats, offering great views and unbeatable summer fun at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Season ticket options include:

Kwik Trip Mini Plan - 5 or 7 games (includes meal vouchers)

Half Season Plan - 17 games

Full Season Plan - 34 games

With the Stingers' popular "No Ticket Left Behind" policy, any unused ticket can be easily exchanged for a different game during the season- ensuring fans never miss out on the summer baseball experience.

"Stingers fans are truly what make this organization so special," said Keaton Worley, President of the Willmar Stingers. "Each season, the support, energy, and passion from our community create an incredible atmosphere that our players and coaches remember long after the summer ends. We can't wait to welcome everyone back for another great season in 2026."

The Willmar Stingers will celebrate their 17th season in the Northwoods League in 2026, all plans are available.

For more information on this press release or questions on ticket packages for the upcoming season please call 320-222-2010 or visit willmarstingers.com.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







